Cattle scam: ED hints at tough action against Sukanya Mondal for dodging summons repeatedly

However, the ED has turned down her plea this time and issued a counter-notice to her on Friday asking her to be present on Monday or be ready for strong action as per legal provisions on charges of non- cooperation in the process of investigation.



The agency officials said that March 20 is very crucial for them in the perspective of a chance to question Anubrata Mondal and Sukanya Mondal together, considering that March 21 is the next date for presenting the Trinamool Congress strongman at Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi.



It was learnt that although ED's counsel will seek further extension of his custody with the agency, their sleuths are not sure whether the court will finally accept the plea on this count or not.