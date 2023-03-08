Cattle smuggling: Delhi court sends TMC leader Anubrata Mandal to ED custody till March 10

The ED on Tuesday got custody of arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mondal after doctors at Joka-ESI Hospital in West Bengal found him fit to travel to New Delhi.



ED officials took Mondal straightaway to the city airport under tight security of central forces to catch a flight to the national capital, the agency said.



Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president and a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the related corruption case.