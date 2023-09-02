Cauvery water dispute: Karnataka has fulfilled its obligation, CWMA to SC

In its reply filed before the Supreme Court, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has said that Karnataka has fulfilled its directions by releasing a total of 149898 cusec of water between August 12 to August 26.

On August 25, Karnataka submitted before the top court that it has already released water pursuant to the directions passed by the CWMA and it takes three days time for water to travel to Tamil Nadu.

During the hearing, a bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai, P.S. Narasimha and Prashant Kumar Mishra of the Supreme Court said that it does not possess any expertise in the matter and sought a report from CWMA on Tamil Nadu’s plea.