CBDT files review against SC's Benami ruling; terms it continuing criminal offence

The CBDT has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court against its August ruling that the anti-benami transactions law cannot be applied retrospectively by the Income-tax department, arguing that the possession of illicit assets by those charged should be considered a "continuing criminal offence", official sources said.

The petition was filed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) that frames policy for the tax department under the department of revenue of the Union finance ministry before the apex court's registry few days back.

The sources told PTI that the review petition was filed after the CBDT obtained the views of the field units of the Income-tax department, who had implemented the law since 2016 and after getting it legally vetted from government experts.