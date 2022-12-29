CBFC asks Pathaan makers to make 'changes' in songs

"The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification. The film went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines.



"The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release," Joshi said in a statement to PTI.



The aim of the CBFC, Joshi said, was to strike a balance between creativity of the makers and sentiments of the audience and accordingly find a solution.



"I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true.



"And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it," Joshi added.