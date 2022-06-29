CBI announces cash award over absconding accused in coal smuggling case

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the investigation arm of the Union ministry of finance, are conducting parallel probes in the coal smuggling case, whose total financial involvement as per the estimates of the central agency sleuths ranges to the tune of around Rs 1,300 crore.



The sleuths of both the CBI and the ED have recently grilled Rujira Narula Banerjee, wife of Trinamool Congress's national general secretary and party MP, Abhishek Banerjee in this connection. Rujira Narula was specially questioned about a Bangkok-based bank account, purportedly held by her, where huge amounts of money were transferred from West Bengal after converting them into Thai Baht. Earlier, the ED also questioned Abhishek Banerjee in the matter.