CBI arrests Pearls Group director Harchand Singh Gill in multi-crore ponzi scam

The CBI has arrested Harchand Singh Gill, a director of the Pearls Group, who was deported from Fiji in connection with a multi-crore ponzi scam allegedly orchestrated by his company, officials said on Tuesday.



Gill was brought from Fiji late Monday night after being deported from the archipelago under 'Operation Trishul' which was launched by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to bring back fugitives living abroad, they said.



The CBI claims that around 30 fugitives were successfully brought to India under the operation since its launch last year.