CBI arrests seven, including ECL managers, in coal pilferage scam

CBI has arrested seven people, including a serving and three retired general managers of state-run Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), in connection with the multi-crore coal pilferage scam, an official said.

The others arrested are a manager and two security guards, he said.

They were arrested following interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at its Kolkata office on Wednesday, he said.

"They couldn't give satisfactory answers to questions asked. They were hiding several pieces of information, and we suspect their active involvement in the scam. As a part of the investigation, we have arrested them," the officer said.