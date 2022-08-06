CBI arrests son of Odisha industrialist Mahimananda Mishra in bribery case

The agency has also nabbed a builder, Sisir Kumar Das, who was paid from the bribe money an advance for a property purchased by Chief Mechanical Engineer of the port trust Saroj Kumar Das, the main accused in the case arrested by the CBI, they said.

Saroj Kumar Das had allegedly demanded Rs 60 lakh as bribe from Orissa Stevedores Ltd (OSL) through his conduit Sumanta Rout to let it off without paying for the repair of a conveyor belt at the port that was damaged during unloading of goods, officials said.