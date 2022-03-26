CBI books 3 Indian Oil officials in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it has lodged two bribery cases against three officials of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), and also arrested them.



A senior CBI official said that the first case was registered on the complaint against NP Rodge, General Manager, IOCL, and Manish Nandle, Chief Manager, on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 1 lakh to execute an agreement with the present owner, and also transfer of the ownership of retail outlet from the previous owner to the present owner.



It was further alleged that Rodge directed the complainant to pay the bribe amount to Nandle.