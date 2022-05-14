CBI books 7 in connection with alleged match fixing, betting in 2019 IPL; Pak angle being probed

The CBI has alleged there is no recognisable business rationale to explain transactions in the accounts.



"The information reveals that this network of individuals was involved in cricket betting during Indian Premier League (IPL) Matches held in the year 2019.



"The persons involved are running the racket of cricket betting, committing fraud by inducing betting by the general public and thereby deceiving public of their hard-earned money and also indulging in impersonating their identities in operating various bank accounts," the FIR related to Delhi-Hyderabad racket alleged.



The CBI has alleged that maximum cash transactions in these accounts are of pan-India nature which further substantiates the allegation of these unusual financial transactions being linked with cricket betting and other criminal activities, the officials said.



In the Rajasthan racket, the CBI has found that they were allegedly sharing part of the money received from the general public in India from betting activities with their associates based in foreign countries using hawala transactions while the modus operandi remains similar to the Delhi-Hyderabad group.



In the Rajasthan group, the CBI has alleged that accused Singh, Meena, Ram Avtar and Sharma were in contact with one Pakistani suspect who contacted them and some unknown persons in India through a Pakistani Number +9233222226666 .



"The information reveals that aforesaid accused persons are part of network involved in illegal cricket betting activities," the FIR alleged.