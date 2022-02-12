CBI books ABG Shipyards, directors in loan fraud of Rs 22,842 cr

Initially they took loan from SBI and won their confidence. Later they were able to take loan from a consortium of banks.



"They took a loan of Rs 1,228 from Indian Overseas Bank, Rs 1,244 crore from Punjab National Bank, Rs 1,614 crore from Bank of Baroda, Rs 7,089 crore from ICICI Bank and Rs 3,634 crore from IDBI Bank. Later they didn't pay the bank their dues. Initially, the bank started an internal inquiry in which it was found that the company was cheating the consortium of Banks by diverting funds to different entities," said the CBI source.



The CBI has now lodged an FIR and seeing the gravity of the matter they have formed a team of its elite officials to look into it. In coming days, the CBI may summon the directors of ABG Shipyards to join the investigation and will record their statements.