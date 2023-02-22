CBI books former Allahabad HC judge in disproportionate assets case

The CBI has booked former Allahabad High Court judge S N Shukla, who is being probed for allegedly favouring a medical college owner, in a fresh case of amassing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 2.54 crore in the name of family members, officials said Wednesday.

The CBI had carried out searches after it booked Shukla, then a judge of the Lucknow bench of the High Court, and others in December 2019 under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the probe, the agency claimed it found property documents and other assets, the officials said.