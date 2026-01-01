CBI books South Delhi resident for misusing PM’s name in jet engine claims

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a resident of a high-end South Delhi neighbourhood for allegedly misusing the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to approach key defence and research institutions with claims of developing a fighter aircraft engine for India.

The accused, identified as Nisheeth Kohli, a resident of Vasant Kunj, is alleged to have sent a series of emails between October and December 2024 to senior executives and scientists across government-owned defence companies and research bodies, asserting that he had the Prime Minister’s “blessings” to work on an indigenous military jet engine programme.

According to the CBI, Kohli described himself as a textile chemistry engineer and a 2002 graduate of The Technological Institute of Textile and Sciences (TITS), Bhiwani. Despite having no known background in aerospace engineering, he reportedly made sweeping claims about his ability to contribute to advanced jet engine development, an area that typically requires decades of specialised technical expertise.

The emails were sent to organisations including Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Premier Explosives Ltd and the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), the agency said.

To lend credibility to his overtures, Kohli allegedly invoked the name of the Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, P K Mishra, and claimed that his credentials could be verified through the PMO. In some emails, he suggested that the project be coordinated through senior DRDO officials, while copying multiple high-ranking executives to create what investigators described as an appearance of official legitimacy.