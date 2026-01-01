CBI books South Delhi resident for misusing PM’s name in jet engine claims
Accused allegedly emailed defence firms, research bodies and a US Navy officer claiming PMO backing for indigenous fighter engine project
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a resident of a high-end South Delhi neighbourhood for allegedly misusing the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior officials in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to approach key defence and research institutions with claims of developing a fighter aircraft engine for India.
The accused, identified as Nisheeth Kohli, a resident of Vasant Kunj, is alleged to have sent a series of emails between October and December 2024 to senior executives and scientists across government-owned defence companies and research bodies, asserting that he had the Prime Minister’s “blessings” to work on an indigenous military jet engine programme.
According to the CBI, Kohli described himself as a textile chemistry engineer and a 2002 graduate of The Technological Institute of Textile and Sciences (TITS), Bhiwani. Despite having no known background in aerospace engineering, he reportedly made sweeping claims about his ability to contribute to advanced jet engine development, an area that typically requires decades of specialised technical expertise.
The emails were sent to organisations including Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Premier Explosives Ltd and the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), the agency said.
To lend credibility to his overtures, Kohli allegedly invoked the name of the Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, P K Mishra, and claimed that his credentials could be verified through the PMO. In some emails, he suggested that the project be coordinated through senior DRDO officials, while copying multiple high-ranking executives to create what investigators described as an appearance of official legitimacy.
The case originated from a complaint filed by A K Sharma, a director in the PMO, who flagged the matter as a misuse of the names of the Prime Minister and the Principal Secretary for professional purposes. A preliminary inquiry by the CBI traced the email trail to Kohli’s personal Gmail account.
Investigators noted that at least one senior industry executive responded to Kohli despite having no prior acquaintance with him. In a further escalation, Kohli is alleged to have emailed a senior officer of the US Navy at the Pentagon in December 2024, copying Indian defence industry officials, in what authorities termed an imprudent attempt to internationalise his claims.
The CBI has booked Kohli under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to cheating. Officials said the investigation is at an early stage and is examining his motives for sending unsolicited communications on matters linked to national security and defence research.
The agency has not ruled out further action as the probe progresses.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines