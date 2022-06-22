CBI conducts raids at 15 locations in Mumbai in DHFL's Rs 36,615 cr loan fraud

"Wadhawan and others induced the consortium banks to sanction huge loans aggregating to Rs. 42,871.42 crores and siphoned off and misappropriated a significant portion of the said funds by falsifying the books of DHFL and dishonestly defaulted on repayment of the legitimate dues of the said consortium banks. They caused a wrongful loss of Rs. 36,615.00 crores to the consortium lenders," said the CBI source.



The CBI after conducting an inquiry lodged the case under section 120-B of the IPC and Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.