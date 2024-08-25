CBI conducts searches in Kolkata over ‘financial irregularities’ in R.G. Kar

CBI sleuths on Sunday, 25 August, conducted searches on the premises of former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, ex-medical superintendent cum vice-principal (MSVP) Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata in connection with their probe into alleged financial irregularities at the institute, officials said.

The anti-corruption unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also searched the residences and offices of those engaged in supplying materials for the management and care of patients.

At least seven officers of the central probe agency have been questioning Ghosh at his Beliaghata residence since 8 am, while others were grilling Vashisth, the former medical superintendent and vice principal of the hospital, and another professor of the forensic-medicine department of the medical establishment, among others, they said.

Accompanied by a huge team of central forces, the CBI team reached Ghosh's residence around 6 am but was made to wait for nearly one-and-half hours before he opened the doors, the officials said.