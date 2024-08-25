CBI conducts searches in Kolkata over 'financial irregularities' in RG Kar hospital

CBI sleuths on Sunday conducted searches on the premises of former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, ex-medical superintendent Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the institute, officials said.

The anti-corruption unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also searched the residences and offices of those engaged in supplying materials for the management and care of patients.

In its FIR registered on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI has booked Ghosh and three Kolkata-based private entities Ma Tara Traders of Madhya Jhorehat, Banipur, Howrah; Eshan CafA of 4/1, Belgachia and Khama Louha.

The agency has filed the FIR against Ghosh and the private entities under Indian Penal Code sections of 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.