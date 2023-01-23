CBI court in Jammu 'closes' Yasin Malik's right to cross-examine witnesses

"Following his refusal to cross-examine Sharma through virtual mode, the court closed his right to cross-examine Sharma," Kohli said.



It must be mentioned here that the prime witness Sharma had identified Malik before the examiner-in-chief of the court as well as the CBI as one of the militants involved in the January 25, 1990 killing of four IAF personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar.



Kohli informed the court that the Union Home Ministry had passed an order barring Malik from moving out of Tihar jail for one year from December 22, 2022 because of pending NIA cases against him.