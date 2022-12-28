Former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh released from prison

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was released on bail from Mumbai's Arthur Road prison around 5 pm on Wednesday.



On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court had refused to stay its order granting him bail in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.



Deshmukh (73), a Nationalist Congress Party leader, had been in prison since November 2021 when the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in an alleged money laundering case.



"I have full faith in the judiciary....the high court has observed that I was implicated in a false case," Deshmukh said, as senior NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar welcomed him outside the jail.



A special CBI court in Mumbai on Wednesday issued his release order after having been granted bail by the Bombay High Court.



A vacation bench of the high court had on Tuesday rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea seeking another extension on the stay to Deshmukh's bail order, thus paving the way for his release.



On Wednesday, special judge for CBI cases S M Menjoge issued a release memo after the completion of bail formalities.



Deshmukh was likely to walk out of the Arthur Road jail where he was in judicial custody by Wednesday evening, his lawyers said.