CBI files charge sheet against 5 in 1994 ISRO espionage case

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against five individuals in a court in connection with the alleged framing of space scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 ISRO espionage case, sources said on Wednesday, 26 June.

It is not immediately known who has been charge-sheeted in the case registered in 2021 following the Supreme Court's directions.

On 15 April, 2021, the apex court had ordered that the report of a high-level committee on the role of erring police officials in the 1994 espionage case involving ISRO scientist Narayanan be given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Kerala police had registered two cases in October 1994 after Maldivian national Rasheeda was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly obtaining secret drawings of ISRO rocket engines to sell to Pakistan.