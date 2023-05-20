CBI files charge sheet against Cong leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Former Union minister Tytler was accused of inciting a mob that murdered the victims. However, the CBI filed three closure reports which were rejected by the special court.

The agency had recently collected voice samples of Tytler, who was named in the Nanavati Commission report that probed the riots.

The case pertains to the riots at Gurudwara Pul Bangash in north Delhi, where three people were killed on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards at her official residence.

Arms dealer Abhishek Verma, who is facing CBI probe in a number of cases, had claimed that Tytler had paid money to one of the witnesses of the riots and settled his son in Canada.

It had taken nearly three years for the CBI to conduct a polygraph test of Verma on December 4, 2018, despite orders of the court issued in 2015.

Immediately before his scheduled lie-detection test by the CBI, Verma claimed to have received a threat letter, after which he sought increased police protection.

Meanwhile, the CBI had approached Canada seeking evidence. The families of the victims had filed a protest petition challenging the CBI's closure reports in the case.

The court had in December 2015 directed the CBI to further investigate the matter and said it would monitor the probe every two months to ensure that no aspect is left uninvestigated.

In 2018, sting videos were released by Manjit Singh GK who claimed to have received them by post from a Delhi-based businessman.

The agency had reinvestigated the case of killing of Badal Singh, Thakur Singh and Gurcharan Singh near the gurudwara.