CBI files fresh case of Rs 75 lakh bribe against Sr Section Engineer of NFR

The CBI has registered a fresh case of Rs 75 lakh alleged bribery against Senior Section Engineer of the Northeast Frontier Railway zone Santosh Kumar whom the agency arrested in February in connection with a Rs 2 crore bribe case, officials said.

The agency has alleged that the contractor Bhartia Infra Projects Limited (BIPL) involved in constructing and maintaining railway infrastructure, including tracks, bridges, tunnels, and stations, was awarded 106 contracts in the Northeast region from 2010 to 2023.

The CBI said Kumar, SSE, supervised the work of BIPL while he was posted at the office of the Deputy Chief Engineer, Construction-II, Northeast Frontier Railway, Silchar.