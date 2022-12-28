CBI gives clean chit to Oommen Chandy in sexual exploitation case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a report in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Thiruvananthapuram giving clean chit to former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy in the sexual exploitation allegation levelled by a prime accused woman in the sensational solar scam.

The CBI submitted the referral report in the court here on Tuesday, sources said.

Last year, the CBI had taken over the investigation into cases against Chandy, former Union minister K C Venugopal and other politicians related to allegations of sexual exploitation by the accused woman.