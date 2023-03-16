CBI lodges FIR against Sisodia in snooping case

"This constitutes an act of illegal diversion. No approval of competent authority was taken for the appointment of retired personnel in FBU. Hence these appointments were null and void since inception, as they were not only in violation of rules, guidelines and constitutional provisions," the PE read.



The FIR stated that the FBU started functioning from February 2016. Apart from other paraphernalia, a provision of Rs 1 crore was kept for Secret Service Expenditure for the year 2016-17, out of which Rs 10 lakh were disbursed to the FBU in two installments of Rs 5 lakh each on June 7, 2016 and June 13, 2016 respectively. Out of this, Rs 5.5 lakh had been shown to be spent by the FBU.



Payments were made in two installments from the SS Fund to one Silver Shield Detectives (Rs 1.5 lakh) and W.W. Security (Rs 60,000/-) on June 8, 2016 immediately the next day of the release of SSF to Satish Khetrapal, who was maintaining the SS Fund.