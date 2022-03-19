CBI lodges fresh case in Rs 1,200 cr subsidy scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged a fresh case in the alleged Rs 1,200 crore subsidy scam that took place in 2000, after the Allahabad High Court found that the investigation in the matter was not proper and it needed a comprehensive further probe.



A progress report in the matter will be filed by the federal probe agency on March 21.



In 2000, rock phosphate was supplied to Madan Mahadev Fertilizers & Chemical pvt Ltd, by Ujjawal Trading Company, Jhansi. Subsidy was obtained from the agriculture department of the UP government. However, later it was found that rock phosphate was never supplied and the whole amount was siphoned off.



The UP government detected the scam in 2000 following which the agriculture department initiated a probe and it was learned that during the financial years 1998-99 and 1999-2000, the sale and purchase of 3,396.025 MT of rock phosphate and 6080.329 MT of single super phosphate claimed by Madan Madhav Fertilizers and Chemicals Pvt Limited, was false.