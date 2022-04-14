CBI makes 1st arrest in Tapan Kandu murder probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the murder of Tapan Kandu, a Congress Councillor from Jhalda municipality in Purulia district of West Bengal, on Wednesday identified some crucial clues in course of the probe and made its first-ever arrest in this case.



The person taken into custody by CBI sleuths on Wednesday was Satyaban Pramanik, the owner of a popular dhaba in Jhalda.



The central agency sources said the detailed plan to assassinate Tapan Kandu was plotted at this dhaba, adding that on the basis of specific clues, they detained the dhaba owner late Tuesday evening to question him.



On Wednesday afternoon, after the agency sleuths became sure of Pramanik's active involvement in planning the murder after which he was taken into custody.



Later, he was produced before a lower court in Purulia district, which remanded him to a four-day police custody.