CBI or ED may include my name in supplementary charge sheet: Tejashwi

"BJP, after massive defeat and its graph declining across the country, can do anything. At present, my name is not in the charge sheet of IRCTC scam but they may add my name in the supplementary charge sheet. I would not be surprised when things like this would happen in future. They have been troubling us ever since our government was formed in Bihar," Yadav said.



Tejashwi Yadav also congratulated the Congress party for the thumping victory in Karnataka.



"Karnataka poll result is a lesson for the BJP and they will face more massive defeat in Lok Sabha election 2024. Tomorrow there is a swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru and CM Nitish Kumar, myself and Lalan Babu have also received invitations from the Congress party. We are going there tomorrow," Yadav said.