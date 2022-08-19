CBI raids more than 10 places in Delhi, including Sisodia's house in excise policy case

The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, they said.



Apart from this, there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post-tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", said the officials.



Sisodia in a series of tweets said the CBI is welcome.



He said these people are troubled because of the excellent work done by the Delhi government in the health and education Sector.



That is why ministers of both departments are targeted to stop us from good work in health and education sector, he said



"The allegations against both of us are lies. Truth will come out in court," he said.