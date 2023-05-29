Nation

CBI registers FIR against Rolls-Royce, its senior officials in corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a preliminary inquiry in 2016 which was later converted into a regular case

Rolls Royce vintage car display (photo: Getty Images)
Rolls Royce vintage car display (photo: Getty Images)
user

PTI

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rolls-Royce and its senior officials for alleged corruption in procurement of Hawk 115 advance trainer aircraft, officials said.

According to the FIR, the probe agency has named as accused Rolls-Royce PLC, Tim Jones, Director, Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd, alleged arms dealers Sudhir Choudhrie and Bhanu Choudhire, and British Aerospace Systems in the case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a preliminary inquiry in 2016 which was later converted into a regular case, they added.

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Editors' Picks

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x