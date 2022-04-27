CBI registers three PEs against Param Bir Singh and others

A top source said that the PEs were initiated against Singh, Jitendra Navlani, former cop Pradeep Sharma and others. They all have been accused of taking bribe, extorting money and indulging in criminal misconduct.



Mumbai Police had filed five FIRs against Singh and others which have been taken over by the federal probe agency. All the five cases have been re-registered by the CBI as per the directions of the apex court.



Rakesh Arora, a social worker, had levelled allegations of bribery and corruption against Singh and Sharma. He had alleged that Sharma and Singh were allegedly extorting money from gambling clubs.



The second PE relates to extortion charges against Singh in which businessman Jitu Navlani has also been accused. The source said that Singh invested Rs 1,000 crore in real estate business through Navlani. This money was allegedly raised through extortions and bribes.