CBI searches 37 locations in J-K over irregularities in finance dept recruitment exam

The CBI Friday conducted searches at 37 locations in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment exam of accounts assistants in the finance department held on March 6 last year, officials said.

CBI sleuths swooped down at the premises of middlemen and other accused at 30 locations in Jammu on Friday morning, they said, adding searches are also going on in other areas, including Udhampur, Rajapuri and Doda.

The CBI registered a case in November last year over alleged irregularities in the examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), officials said.