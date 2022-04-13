CBI searches EPFO offices in Nagpur, seizes documents

It is suspected that the owners of such firms had convinced the EPFO officials that their companies were operating with just 18 employees, and the cases were settled, an official said.



The CBI and the EPFO's vigilance department are investigating the reasons for closure of such files by the EPFO staff without a proper enquiry, he said.



The CBI sleuths also questioned the EPFO employees about the reason for closing various files. Some EPFO officials are also likely to be called for further enquiry, sources said.