CBI searches residence of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother
The CBI is conducting searches at the residence of Agrasen Gehlot, brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, in a corruption case
The CBI is conducting searches at the residence of Agrasen Gehlot, brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, in a corruption case, officials said Friday.
The searches are going on at other locations as well, they said.
This comes after the central probe agency registered a new case of corruption.
More details are awaited.
