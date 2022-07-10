CBI seized my daughter's laptop, will move court: Karti Chidambaram

A CBI source said that when the probe agency conducted searches at the residence of Karti Chidambaram in May, a portion of the house had to be sealed as the keys were with the Congress MP's wife, who was reportedly out of the country then.



"Today, Karti Chidambaram's wife joined the probe and we opened this portion of the house. We have recovered some incriminating evidences and documents," said the source.



According to the CBI FIR, in 2011, a Mansa (Punjab) based private firm, Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, took help of a middleman and allegedly paid Rs 50 lakh to get visas issued to Chinse nationals to help get a project completed before deadline.



"The private firm was in the process of establishing a 1,980 MW thermal power plant which was outsourced to a Chinese company. The project was running behind its schedule. In order to avoid penal action for the delay, the said private company was trying to bring more and more Chinese professionals to its site in Mansa district. For this it needed project visas over and above the ceiling imposed by Ministry of Home Affairs," said a CBI official.