CBI sentences 4 ex-Indian Bank officials in fraud case

A special CBI court in Chennai has sentenced four former officials of the Indian Bank, including the chief manager, to three years in jail in a fraud case for causing rupees 39.18 crore losses to the bank.

The court also imposed a fine of rupees 10,000 on each of them for committing the offences.

The four persons are Aziz, the former chief manager; G.V. Srinivasan and, former senior managers; and S. Arunachalam, former general manager.