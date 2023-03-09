CBI takes over investigation into 'financial irregularities' in national creche scheme

It said the executive committee (EC) of ICCW is the decision-making body and manages its activities.



"It is seen that EC has been aware of the fact that its programmes were not running as per requirement. There has been no sharing of this information. In fact, knowing that the creches or other programmes were not running properly, projection of funds were still made as if all aspects were fully functional," the FIR alleged.



It alleged that the "level of management shown by ICCW" in running various initiatives of the Ministry does not commensurate with requirements.



"Management is seen to be turning more lax in adherence to scheme guidelines pertaining to programmes assigned to ICCW.... The records...show that progress is not as per target in all programmes," the FIR alleged.