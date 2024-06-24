CBI team reaches Godhra to probe irregularities in NEET-UG exam

A CBI team reached Godhra city in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Monday to investigate the case of alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam held on 5 May, officials said.

A case was registered by the Godhra police on 8 May under various Indian Penal Code sections, including criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust, against individuals who allegedly tried to 'help' 27 candidates clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) for a sum of Rs 10 lakh each.

Superintendent of police, Panchmahal, Himanshu Solanki said a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Godhra and met local police officers. "We will extend all the support they need to investigate the case," he said.