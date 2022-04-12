CBI to probe suicide of key witness in Bengal Cong leader's murder

Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the suicide of Niranjan Baishnab, the key witness to the murder of Tapan Kadu, the Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality in West Bengal's Purulia district.



The CBI is already conducting a probe in the murder of Tapan Kandu, who was killed on a road in Jhalda on March 13 evening. On April 6 morning the body of Niranjan Baishnab, who was the key witness to the murder of Tapan Kandu, was recovered from his residence. A suicide note was recovered wherein Baishnab had written that he took the drastic step as he was unable to bear the pressure from the local police following the murder of Kandu.



On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court observed that since the murder of Tapan Kandu and suicide of Niranjan Baishnab were inter-linked, the CBI should conduct a parallel probe in both the cases.