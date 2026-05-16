CBI widens NEET leak probe as ‘Latur pattern’ comes under scrutiny
Investigators question alleged mastermind over past exam links while coaching networks and financial transactions face deeper examination
The Central Bureau of Investigation has intensified its probe into the alleged NEET 2026 paper leak case, widening the investigation beyond the current examination after the arrest of chemistry professor P.V. Kulkarni, who officials believe played a central role in the operation.
Kulkarni, a Pune-based academic originally from Maharashtra’s Latur district, was arrested by the CBI earlier this week and is being described by investigators as the alleged “kingpin” behind the leak. Officials claim he had access to NEET examination papers through his involvement in the question-setting process for the National Testing Agency and allegedly misused that access to circulate confidential material among selected students and intermediaries.
The agency confirmed that Kulkarni is the eighth person arrested in connection with the case. However, investigators are now examining whether similar methods may have been used in earlier years, including the alleged NEET 2024 paper leak.
According to sources linked to the investigation, the focus has increasingly shifted towards what is popularly known as the “Latur pattern” — a term associated with the intensive coaching culture and high success rates achieved by medical entrance aspirants from Maharashtra’s Latur region. Investigators are examining possible links between coaching institutes, examination setters and agents operating across the state.
Officials allege that Kulkarni conducted private coaching sessions in Pune under the banner of “Raj Coaching Classes” and that, shortly before the NEET examination, he allegedly dictated questions and answer options to students during a classroom session.
The CBI also suspects that the operation functioned through a structured network involving Kulkarni and his alleged associate, Manisha Waghmare. Investigators believe the duo used seminars and intermediary contacts to identify prospective candidates across Maharashtra.
Older students and individuals from engineering and academic backgrounds were allegedly recruited to act as agents and connect with aspirants.
Financial transactions linked to the case are also under scrutiny. A senior Pune Police official stated that Rs 10 lakh was transferred into Waghmare’s bank account on the day of the NEET examination, while several students allegedly transferred smaller amounts, including sums of Rs 25,000 each.
Investigators suspect that the syndicate targeted students based on academic performance and financial status. Sources claim that data relating to students’ mock test scores and coaching records may have been used to identify vulnerable candidates.
While affluent families were allegedly asked to pay several lakhs of rupees for access to leaked material, some economically weaker students were reportedly drawn into the network as operational intermediaries.
The amounts allegedly exchanged varied widely, ranging from Rs 25 lakh to as little as Rs 25,000, depending on the role and involvement of those connected to the network.
Officials are now attempting to establish the full extent of the network’s reach within the NEET coaching ecosystem and determine whether similar leak mechanisms may have operated in previous years. Several coaching institute owners in Latur have already been questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.
The expanding probe has raised wider concerns over the integrity of India’s competitive examination system, particularly the vulnerability of high-stakes entrance tests to organised criminal networks operating through academic and coaching channels.
With IANS inputs