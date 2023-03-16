CBI won't arrest Tejashwi Yadav this month, says Delhi HC

Tejashwi's counsel contended that in 11 days his client had been summoned thrice -- February 28, March 4 and March 11.



He further argued that their (CBI) endeavour is that when he comes to Delhi, they will arrest him.



"They did this with another accused in the case," he argued.



Representing the CBI, Advocate D.P. Singh argued that the Budget Sessions are not on Saturday and Sunday and that their charge sheet is ready to be filed this month.