CBSE board exams being split into two terms reason behind improved results: Schools

The rise in pass percentage in board exams as against the pre-pandemic scores can in part be attributed to the 2021-22 academic session being split into two terms, according to school principals.

In a first such instance, the academic session was divided into two terms last session.

While the first term exams were conducted during November-December, the second term exams were held in May-June.

"Students had more time and comparatively lesser syllabus to cover, peruse and revise in the days and preparatory leaves preceding the commencement of terminal exams, Pallavi Upadhyaya, Principal, DPS RNE, said.

It has naturally led to a more refined comprehension and understanding of topics, which has also led to an improvement in their answer writings. They are better able to grasp the chapters, with more time in hand and also do sufficient revisions before going to give exams," she said.