CBSE Class 10, 12 exams begin; students share first-day nerves and excitement

According to official data, around 25 lakh students are registered for Class 10 and nearly 18.5 lakh for Class 12 this year. The exams are being conducted at 8,074 centres for Class 10 and 7,574 centres for Class 12 nationwide. In Class 10, approximately 14 lakh boys and 10.9 lakh girls are appearing, while Class 12 has nearly 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls taking the exams.

The Board has directed students to reach their centres well before time, noting that entry closes at 10 am. No candidate will be allowed to enter after the reporting deadline. Students must carry a valid admit card on all exam days, failing which they may be marked absent in the concerned subject.

The Class 10 examinations are scheduled to conclude on 10 March, while Class 12 exams will continue until 10 April. In total, students will appear for 83 subjects in Class 10 and 120 subjects in Class 12.

Ahead of the examinations, CBSE issued strict instructions to affiliated schools to ensure timely distribution of admit cards and question papers. Schools were asked to verify all details on the admit cards and rectify any discrepancies promptly through the prescribed process to avoid inconvenience to students.

With IANS inputs