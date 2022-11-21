CCI order in Google case may have financial implications for local developers

According to Gokhale, one of the benefits of anti-fragmentation obligations on the OEMs by Google is standardising security implementation within the overall Android ecosystem, across all devices.



"In the absence of this obligation, OEM may develop an OS version that is not secure or interoperable with other versions. Consumers may not be well aware of the differences in the OS versions and may simply rely on the Android brand," she emphasised.



She said that since the personal data of users get collected across various apps, it is very important that all devices have equal security standards. That also helps consumers to have a wider choice of devices.



"The CCI does not seem to have considered this aspect in detail at all," Gokhale told IANS.