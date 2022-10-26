CCI slaps Rs 935 crore fine on Google, 2nd penalty in 1 week

Google's Play Store policies require the app developers to exclusively and mandatorily use Google Play's Billing System (GPBS) not only for receiving payments for Apps (and other digital products like audio, video, games) distributed/sold through the Google Play Store but also for certain in-app purchases.



If the app developers do not comply with Google's policy of using GPBS, they are not permitted to list their apps on the Play Store and thus, would lose out the vast pool of potential customers in the form of Android users.



"Making access to the Play Store dependent on mandatory usage of GPBS for paid apps and in-app purchases is one sided and arbitrary and devoid of any legitimate business interest. The app developers are left bereft of the inherent choice to use payment processors of their liking from the open market," said the CCI.



Google India was yet to react to the fresh CCI ruling. India is Google's largest market by users.