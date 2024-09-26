Paracetamol and 50 other common Indian medicines fail quality test

In a concerning development for public health, the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) of India has flagged more than 50 commonly used medications as ‘Not of Standard Quality’ (NSQ) in its latest monthly report.

The list includes widely consumed drugs such as paracetamol, Pan-D (a pantoprazole brand, used for acidity), calcium supplements and several medications for high blood pressure and diabetes, all manufactured in India.

The identified products were found to fail quality control checks, raising concerns about their safety and efficacy.

Major drugs that failed quality testing

Among the flagged drugs are:

Paracetamol (500 mg) – a commonly used pain reliever and fever reducer

Pan-D – an anti-acid medication

Shelcal – a popular calcium and Vitamin D3 supplement

Glimepiride – a medication for diabetes

Telmisartan – used to treat high blood pressure

Vitamin C and D3 tablets – commonly consumed supplements

Metronidazole – a widely prescribed antibiotic for treating intestinal parasite infections

The central drug regulator issued two lists — one with 48 drugs that failed the quality tests and another with 5 drugs in the NSG Alert category, which implies the medicines are spurious, adulterated or mislabelled. The response from their manufacturers was attached.

This comes right on the heels of finding talcum powder and other inactives being passed off as 'antibiotics' just this week.