Your surveillance nightmare is real
Remember the Pegasus spyware storm? Now another Israeli snoopware, called Cellebrite, is raising the hackles of citizens
A phone is no longer just a device. It’s a diary, a wallet, a confessional, an address book... Anyone who can open it holds the key to a person’s entire life — personal and professional. Recent reports suggest the Indian State is shopping for just such a bunch of keys.
The purchase by Indian government agencies of sophisticated digital forensic tools from Israeli company Cellebrite has brought a largely unregulated aspect of State surveillance into sharp focus. These technologies, ostensibly acquired to assist criminal investigations, can unlock smartphones, extract vast quantities of personal information and potentially provide access to online accounts and cloud-based services.
The question is not simply whether investigative agencies need these tools but whether the law puts reliable guardrails around their use. Are the conditions and limits on the use of snoopware clearly defined or has the State given itself powers to breach the average citizen’s privacy all too easily?
An investigation by digital rights advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) found that home minister Amit Shah signed a one-year waiver of ‘Make in India’ rules, clearing 400-plus overseas forensic products. A second letter allowed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to buy Cellebrite Premium on a licence worth about Rs 5 crore. Tender documents sought software that can break screen locks and uses login tokens recovered from a phone to enter more than a hundred cloud services, from WhatsApp to Instagram to Tinder.
Cellebrite’s technology is marketed as a means of helping law enforcement agencies access information from digital devices. Its advanced products can bypass security mechanisms and retrieve data that is otherwise inaccessible.
Investigators dealing with terrorism, organised crime, financial fraud or child abuse do need to track digital evidence, but the problem starts when the legal limits on the use of invasive forensic tools are not sharply defined, when the police or investigative agencies are not restrained by any use-limitation provisions.
Technologies acquired in the name of criminal investigation have repeatedly been deployed for politically motivated surveillance. The Pegasus controversy that erupted in 2021 demonstrated how journalists, activists and opposition leaders could be snooped on and malware injected into their phones and laptops. Though the Central government denied the charges, Amnesty International’s forensic examination confirmed that the Israeli NSO Group’s spyware Pegasus was used to infect the phones of journalists in India.
When the capability exists in the State machinery and the legal restraints on the use of surveillance tools are ill-defined and when the State displays a proclivity to go after dissenters, there is reason to worry. In the recent agitation against the SIR, several protesters and even witnesses and journalists had their phones seized by the police.
When a device is unlocked and its contents extracted, without a clearly outlined case for such action, it is, first of all, a violation of the individual’s right to privacy. On top of that, who determines fair use of the extracted data? Whether and for how long this data can be retained, who can access it and when it must be expunged from records.
“Forensic science laboratories and police departments are no longer using these tools only for active criminal investigations in which FIRs are registered,” says IFF executive director Apar Gupta.
The implications are equally significant for political parties.
A government agency equipped with advanced extraction tools and not subject to clearly defined limits on their use can gain access to information that potentially offers an unfair advantage to the ruling party. Even within a political party, leaders who fall out of favour, ministers who question decisions and party veterans who become inconvenient are all vulnerable to the misuse of State power.
In 2017, the Supreme Court recognised privacy as a fundamental right and held that any intrusion must have a legal basis, pursue a legitimate objective and satisfy the test of proportionality. The purchase and deployment of powerful forensic technologies must, therefore, be assessed against these constitutional requirements.
Advocate Vrinda Bhandari has pointed out that India relies largely on internal executive review of surveillance, unlike the parliamentary or judicial oversight mechanisms found in countries such as Britain and Germany. Such oversight, she argues, exists “to create a friction for surveillance”. That friction is essential. It ensures that the power to access private information is not exercised too freely.
The issue is not confined to individual rights. A society in which citizens are constantly wary of being watched is likely to become a society that self-censors. It is difficult to imagine robust democratic participation when people hesitate to speak, organise, question authority or expose wrongdoing.
Gupta lays out the implications of this technology: “Imagine a remote access token of law enforcement wherever you are, with every person whom you like, every person you talk with, every person you avoid, your geolocation, your search history, everything! They are not only extracting the data, they can also view ongoing conversations. Doesn’t that frighten you?”
The need for investigative efficiency cannot justify an absence of accountability. A legal framework must establish clear grounds for accessing a device, require judicial authorisation for extraction, restrict searches to information relevant to the investigation and prescribe strict retention and deletion periods. It must also provide for independent oversight, parliamentary scrutiny and disclosure to affected individuals when doing so no longer compromises an investigation.
The Supreme Court must also address the larger question of the legal limits on the government’s powers to intercept, monitor or decrypt information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer resource. The IFF’s 2019 challenge to these powers is still pending before the court. Its resolution has become crucial as the State acquires highly sophisticated means of accessing personal data.