A phone is no longer just a device. It’s a diary, a wallet, a confessional, an address book... Anyone who can open it holds the key to a person’s entire life — personal and professional. Recent reports suggest the Indian State is shopping for just such a bunch of keys.

The purchase by Indian government agencies of sophisticated digital forensic tools from Israeli company Cellebrite has brought a largely unregulated aspect of State surveillance into sharp focus. These technologies, ostensibly acquired to assist criminal investigations, can unlock smartphones, extract vast quantities of personal information and potentially provide access to online accounts and cloud-based services.

The question is not simply whether investigative agencies need these tools but whether the law puts reliable guardrails around their use. Are the conditions and limits on the use of snoopware clearly defined or has the State given itself powers to breach the average citizen’s privacy all too easily?

An investigation by digital rights advocacy group Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) found that home minister Amit Shah signed a one-year waiver of ‘Make in India’ rules, clearing 400-plus overseas forensic products. A second letter allowed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to buy Cellebrite Premium on a licence worth about Rs 5 crore. Tender documents sought software that can break screen locks and uses login tokens recovered from a phone to enter more than a hundred cloud services, from WhatsApp to Instagram to Tinder.

Cellebrite’s technology is marketed as a means of helping law enforcement agencies access information from digital devices. Its advanced products can bypass security mechanisms and retrieve data that is otherwise inaccessible.

Investigators dealing with terrorism, organised crime, financial fraud or child abuse do need to track digital evidence, but the problem starts when the legal limits on the use of invasive forensic tools are not sharply defined, when the police or investigative agencies are not restrained by any use-limitation provisions.