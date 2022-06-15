Cement sector's capacity utilisation to drop to 65%: Fitch Ratings

This will temper cement producers' pricing power, notwithstanding our expectation the industry will consolidate further.



Fitch Ratings said Adani Group's potentially more aggressive approach to capacity expansion after it takes over Holcim Ltd's Indian business will heighten the competition in the industry.



The price hikes by cement producers will not fully counter the spike in energy prices since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.



Cement producers' per tonne margin in FY23 will stay markedly below the pandemic-hit FY21 level when low energy prices boosted profit despite lower demand.