Census 2027: States told to appoint functionaries by Jan 2026

The Registrar General of India (RGI) has instructed all states and Union Territories to complete the appointment of census functionaries by 15 January 2026, setting in motion the administrative machinery for Census 2027, India’s first fully digital and geo-tagged population count.

The directive, issued through a recent circular, marks a major preparatory milestone in what will be the largest data-collection exercise in India’s history. The RGI has sought a budget of Rs 14,618.95 crore for the overall exercise.

The circular emphasises that enumerators and supervisors — frontline personnel responsible for gathering household and demographic information — must be identified well in advance. These functionaries will form the backbone of an exercise deploying around 30 lakh field personnel nationwide.

An enumerator will cover 700–800 people, with one supervisor overseeing every six enumerators. States must also maintain a 10 per cent reserve force to manage absenteeism and emergencies.

Under Rule 3 of the Census Rules (1990), teachers, clerks, and other state or local government staff can be appointed as enumerators, while supervisors are required to hold a higher rank. District collectors, district magistrates, divisional commissioners and municipal commissioners will serve as senior census officers responsible for operations within their jurisdictions.

A major departure from all previous Censuses is that nearly 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors will use their own smartphones equipped with new mobile applications to conduct both phases of the Census — House Listing and Housing Census (April–September 2026) and Population Enumeration (February 2027). These apps, available in English and regional languages on both Android and iOS, are being recalibrated after having been initially developed for the postponed 2021 Census.

According to senior officials, the use of personal devices will allow enumerators to collect and upload data directly to central servers in real time.