Central dues to Bengal: Mamata for block-level stir against local BJP leaders

Speaking on the consecutive poor results of the party in Purulia district since 2019, the chief minister, while addressing the public rally admitted that the people discarded her party there because of the wrong approach of the local Trinamool Congress leaders.



"Our people made several mistakes here and hence the local people went away from us. But after managing victories exploiting that negative sentiment among the people about Trinamool Congress, the elected BJP Lok Sabha members and MLAs just became inaccessible to the people," the chief minister said.



Incidentally, this is not the first time that the chief minister has indirectly insisted the people top badger local BJP leaders with the demands of the immediate release of the Central dues to the state government. On May 19, 2022, while addressing a public rally at West Midnapore district, she made a similar appeal to the people. Like Purulia, West Midnapore district too was an erstwhile Maoist stronghold, which shifted towards the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.