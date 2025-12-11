Central eviction law overrides state rent acts: Supreme Court

In a ruling with far-reaching consequences for public sector undertakings (PSUs), the Supreme Court on Thursday held that the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971 supersedes all state rent control laws — a clarification that could allow government corporations to finally reclaim properties locked in decades-long tenancies.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N.V. Anjaria concluded that the PP Act applies retrospectively, meaning even occupants who took tenancy of premises owned by entities such as the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), public insurance companies or nationalised banks before 1958 or 1971 are subject to eviction under the Central legislation. In effect, the judgement affirms that once a property becomes “public premises”, tenants cannot seek refuge under state rent laws.

The ruling settles a long-standing judicial conflict. In 2015, a two-judge bench had referred the matter to a larger bench after noting that its own earlier decision in Suhas H. Pophale vs Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (2014) appeared to contradict the landmark 1990 Constitution Bench ruling in Ashoka Marketing Ltd vs Punjab National Bank. The referral order stated plainly that the Pophale ruling was at odds with binding precedent and required authoritative reconsideration.

On Thursday, the three-judge bench left no ambiguity about the status of the 2014 decision, describing it as “palpably incorrect”, “unjustified” and “bad in law”. Justice Anjaria, writing for the bench, said the earlier judges had failed to follow the Constitution Bench’s clear pronouncement that the PP Act overrides state rent statutes where the two conflict.